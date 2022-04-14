First aid training: Certificate distribution ceremony held at GCWU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :A certificate distribution ceremony was held at the Government College for Women University (GCWU) Sialkot on completion of Rescue-1122 first aid training among female students, faculty and administrative staff.

According to a spokesperson, the university students and the admin staff received training in two groups.

The ceremony was also attended by GWU Vice Chancellor Pro. Dr. Rukhsana Kausar, Regional Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal, teachers and students.

District Warden Jamil Janjua presented the performance report of the ongoing first aid/Cadre program at the university.

District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal congratulated the students and staff who completed the course and asked them to support Rescue 1122 in keeping the society safe.

Regional Emergency Officer Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid administered oath to the students and staff who completed the training.

The VC thanked the entire Rescue-1122 team for reaching out to people in distress without risking their lives.

She said that Rescue 1122 has a great initiative to provide emergency training to university students.

At the end of the ceremony, certificates were distributed to the students, teachers and admin staff who completed the course.