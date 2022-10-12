UrduPoint.com

First Aid Training Session Organised For Students

Published October 12, 2022

First aid training session organised for students

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :The Rescue 1122 on Wednesday conducted a basic training session on first aid for students and staff of the Bannu Model school and College.

During the training, which was conducted under supervision of District Emergency Officer Muhammad Fahim, the students and staff were educated through practical demonstration on how to deal with a medical emergency at home, college or road accidents and give first aid to people.

The rescue personnel imparted training about provision of first aid to the injured in case of road accidents and subsequently their safe shifting to nearby hospitals.

The students were also enlightened as to how to perform Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) process on people with heart-related ailments or choking complaints.

The rescue team told the young trainees that the role of the people present at the time of any accident was decisive as far as safety of human lives was concerned.

The college management appreciated the district emergency officer and his team for arranging such a useful training for students, saying such activities should also be held in other educational institutions to equip the youth with basic life support skills.

