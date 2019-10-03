UrduPoint.com
First Aid Training Workshop Concludes

A large number of journalists participated in two days "First Aid Training" workshop organized by the Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC)- Sindh concluded here on Thursday

The training sessions were held at Thakur Rashid Gohar Training Institute, Hilal-e-Ahmar House by the Media and Communication Department of (PRC) from October 2 to 3.

Vice Chairman PRC Sindh Rafuq Ahmed Jaffery distributed the certificates among the journalists on completion of the training sessions.

Provincial Secretary PRC Sindh Kanwar Waseem, Media and Communication Officer of PRC Sindh Ms. Farha Shah, Trainer Ms. Anita and prominent journalists were present on the occasion.

