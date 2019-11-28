UrduPoint.com
First Airborne Emergency Exercise Conducted At New Islamabad International Airport

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 08:47 PM

First airborne emergency exercise conducted at new Islamabad international airport

First Airborne Emergency Exercise was held at New Islamabad International Airport here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :First Airborne Emergency Exercise was held at New Islamabad International Airport here on Thursday.

The exercise was conducted under supervision of Hamza ALi, Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 along with emergency team and ambulances.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Abdur Rahman District Emergency Officer appreciated the efforts of Civil Aviation on conducting successful First Emergency Exercise on the country's largest Airport.

Dr Abdur Rahman also showed satisfaction on preparedness of Civil Aviation Fire Team and Trauma Care Department and he also appreciated PIA, Edhi, ASF, Attock Oil Refinery, team of Doctors from allied hospitals of Rawalpindi and all stake holders.

