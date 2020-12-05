UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Aircraft Of AirSial Lands At Sialkot International Airport

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 04:44 PM

First aircraft of AirSial lands at Sialkot International Airport

The first aircraft of AirSial landed at Sialkot International Airport on Saturday.

A warm welcome was accorded to the AirSial aircraft by Sialkot exporters with a salute of water cannon in a ceremony at the airport

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :-:The first aircraft of AirSial landed at Sialkot International Airport on Saturday.

A warm welcome was accorded to the AirSial aircraft by Sialkot exporters with a salute of water cannon in a ceremony at the airport.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Ch. Muhammad Ikhlaq, Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Mian Naeem Javaid, Vice Chairman Muhammad Afzal Shaheen, CEO Babur Iqbal, Chairman AirSial Fazal Jillani, President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Qaisar Iqbal Baryar, Leader of Sialkot business Community Sheikh Riazud Din and leading people from travel trade attended the ceremony.

The participants of the ceremony greeted the Sialkot exporters for successfully completing the second mega project by introducing the airline on self-help basis.

SIAL Chairman Mian Naeem Javaid while addressing the participants said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would formally launch AirSial airline on December 9, 2020 in a special inaugural ceremony to be held at Sialkot International Airport.

He said that local exporters had proved a unique example of self help by establishing this airline.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Business Education Punjab Water Sialkot Chamber December 2020 Commerce From Industry Airport

Recent Stories

Three including woman shot dead in karak

2 minutes ago

Women rights, laws to be ensured, says Syeda Shehl ..

2 minutes ago

Tri Nations result - Australia 16 Argentina 16

2 minutes ago

Rogozin Presents Roscosmos-Made Nonlethal Gun

2 minutes ago

PHA decides to start tree plantation at various po ..

10 minutes ago

Australia and Argentina draw 16-16 in Tri Nations

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.