First aircraft of AirSial lands at Sialkot International Airport

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :-:The first aircraft of AirSial landed at Sialkot International Airport on Saturday.

A warm welcome was accorded to the AirSial aircraft by Sialkot exporters with a salute of water cannon in a ceremony at the airport.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Ch. Muhammad Ikhlaq, Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Mian Naeem Javaid, Vice Chairman Muhammad Afzal Shaheen, CEO Babur Iqbal, Chairman AirSial Fazal Jillani, President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Qaisar Iqbal Baryar, Leader of Sialkot business Community Sheikh Riazud Din and leading people from travel trade attended the ceremony.

The participants of the ceremony greeted the Sialkot exporters for successfully completing the second mega project by introducing the airline on self-help basis.

SIAL Chairman Mian Naeem Javaid while addressing the participants said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would formally launch AirSial airline on December 9, 2020 in a special inaugural ceremony to be held at Sialkot International Airport.

He said that local exporters had proved a unique example of self help by establishing this airline.