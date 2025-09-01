First animated video released to raise awareness on cervical cancer, preventive HPV vaccine

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) First ever animated video message has been prepared and disseminated on social media for public awareness on Cervical Cancer and the introduction of its preventive vaccine, Human Papillomavirus (HPV), to be launched in Pakistan on September 15 next.

The video message in national urdu language has been prepared by Jhpeigo Pakistan under the leadership of Expanded Programme for Immunization (EPI) and Federal Directorate of Immunization (FDI).

“Introduction of animated awareness video on the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine is a breakthrough effort to spread life-saving information in a way that is simple, visual and impactful,” observed Dr Amina Khan, Country Director Jhpeigo.

“Cervical cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women, yet it is largely preventable,” she told APP.

The HPV virus, which causes cervical cancer, can be tackled through timely vaccination of girls aged 9–14 years. By protecting our daughters today, we can safeguard them from a disease that claims too many lives every year.

About the awareness video, Dr Amina said it explains in a clear and relatable way how HPV spreads, why vaccination matters, and how the HPV vaccine is a safe, effective solution for protecting future generations.

The video is released on social media for public awareness and hopefully, it will spread the message about the threats posed by cervical cancer and preventive measures for protection of our female family members from this fatal disease.

According to video message, cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among women aged 15 to 44 years in Pakistan.

Free HPV vaccination is going to be introduced in the country in current month of September and by timely use of vaccine we can protect our daughters from this deadly cancer.

“HPV vaccine is effective, it's safe and is already protecting millions of girls worldwide,” assures the video message.

The HPV vaccine provided by government of Pakistan is approved by World Health Organization (WHO), it added.

It also explains that cervical cancer is a type of cancer in women and is caused by a virus called Human Papillomavirus (HPV).

It is a silent cancer with no symptoms in the early stages, but with the passage of time, it can develop into a serious, life-threatening disease.

To diagnose cervical cancer in time, people should look out for some symptoms, including appearance of genital warts, abnormal bleeding and pain in lower abdomen.

Through regular screening, such as Pap Smear test, abnormal changes can be detected early before they develop into cancer.

The HPV vaccine is one of the most effective preventive measures protecting girls by stopping the infection before it starts.

HPV vaccine is very important because its only one dose is effective in protecting females from a deadly and complicated cancer, which may also spread to other parts of the body.

People are advised to take action and get their daughters vaccinated and protected from cervical cancer.