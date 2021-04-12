UrduPoint.com
First Anniversary Of Journalist Ahfazur Ur Rahman Observed

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 11:18 PM

First anniversary of journalist Ahfazur ur Rahman observed

Prominent journalists and trade union leaders on Monday paid a rich tributes to veteran journalist Ahfaz Ur Rahman on his first death anniversary

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Prominent journalists and trade union leaders on Monday paid a rich tributes to veteran journalist Ahfaz Ur Rahman on his first death anniversary.

The anniversary function was organised by Sahafi Mazdoor Action Committee, Ahbab-e- Ahfaz Rahman and Karachi Press Club at the KPC here.

KPC President Fazil Jamili presided over the event while other speakers included Dr. Jaffar Ahmed, Nasir Mansoor, General Secretary of National Trade Unions Federation (NTUF), Ms. Zehra Khan, General Secretary of Home based Women Workers Federation, General Secretaries of their factions of Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ) Barna Aajiz Jamali and Faheem Siddiqui, Vice Chairman of Human Rights Commission Khizar Qazi.

Mirza Maqsood Ahmed of Pakistan Steel Mills Joint Action Committee underlined the need for a joint struggle for workers rights.

President KPC Fazil Jamili recalled his association with Ahfaz Ur Rahman during journalists struggle.

Former Director of Pakistan Study Centre Dr. Jaffar Ahmed,said late Ahfaz was perfectionist who was very particular in correct spelling in editing.

Wife of Ahfazur Rahman, Mahnaz Rahman said the labour movement is facing problems and there is a need for unity.

