First anti-polio campaign of 2025 to be kicks off in Balochistan on Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) The first anti-polio campaign of the year to be kicked off on Monday, the seven-day drive aimed to vaccinate over 2.6 million children across the province against the crippling disease.

The Coordinator of Emergency Operations Centre Balochistan, Inam-ul-Haq urged that everyone should play their role with renewed determination to make 2025 as the year to eradicate polio virus form the country.

During the first anti-polio campaign of the current year to be started on February 3, over 2.66 million children will receive polio vaccination drops in the province, Inam-ul-Haq said.

Around 11,653 teams will participate in the campaign, including 9329 mobile teams, 962 fixed sites and 585 transit points for the success of polio vaccination drive to administer the children up to five years of age, he added.

Inam-ul-Haq said that the community, health workers, and security forces are united in their resolve of complete eradication of polio virus from the country.

He said all arrangements have been completed for the upcoming anti-polio campaign to vaccinate children up to five years of age by visiting door-to-door in even the most remote areas of Balochistan.

The Coordinator EOC Inam-ul-Haq said that strict security measures were in place to ensure the protection of vaccination teams participating in the anti-polio campaign in the province.

Inam said that during the last year 2024, total 73 cases of polio were reported in the country and 27 of which were in Balochistan.

The Polio cases have been reported from Quetta, Chaman, Dera Bugti, Qila Abdullah, Jhal Magsi, Zhob, Killa Saifullah, Nushki, Loralai, Pishin, Kharan, Jaffarabad, and Chagai districts.

Inam-ul-Haq said that the virus is still present in the environment, which has been detected in the environmental sample from various districts including Qila Abdullah, Zhob, and Chagai.

Due to the presence of the virus in the environment, parents are advised to cooperate with the polio teams and vaccinate their children during this campaign to safeguard their health and prevent the spread of poliovirus.

He emphasized the critical importance of anti-polio drops and other essential vaccination in protecting children from the crippling and other chronic disease.

The Emergency Operation Center (EOC) was coordinating all efforts to ensure the success of the campaign. The goal was not only to eradicate polio virus but also to protect children from other dangerous diseases like measles and pneumonia.

He said that despite the toughest weather conditions, polio workers have carried out their national duty with dedication and excellence.

Inam-ul-Haq urged the parents to administered vaccination, assuring them that these steps would help protect their families from lifelong disabilities and even death.

Due to the widespread presence of the polio virus in the environment, it can attack children. To prevent this, it is essential that children receive both the polio drops and other vaccinations.

He also mentioned that if any child missed the polio drops, the district administration should be contacted.