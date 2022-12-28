UrduPoint.com

First Anti-polio Vaccination Drive Of 2023 To Start From 16th January

Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2022 | 01:20 PM

First anti-polio vaccination drive of 2023 to start from 16th January

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Wednesday while directing the health department said that all arrangements should be completed well before time for the 5-day long anti-polio campaign which would commence from 16th January and continue till 20th of January 2023.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee at the office.

Health department officials while briefing the meeting informed that during the campaign, more than 233,000 children of district Abbottabad under the age of 5 years will be vaccinated against polio. A total of 1,316 teams would be formed for the anti-polio campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad directed the completion of campaign preparations and stressed that all measures should be taken to make the drive a success and provide foolproof security to the polio teams.

He emphasized that all departments and District price Control Magistrates should ensure surveillance and vaccination of teams in their area.

In his message to all the citizens, especially all the parents, he requested support administration and vaccination teams for ensuring in giving polio drops to their children up to 5 years of age.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad issued instructions to the Health Department, and Local Government Department to remain in touch with the Ulema to educate people and highlight the importance of polio and drops during sermons in the mosques.

Apart from this, Health Department also issued instructions regarding awareness among the people through print, social and electronic media. The campaign will be monitored by the District Polio Control Room to maximize its effectiveness of the campaign.

In the meeting, ADC Jabril Raza, ADC Finance and Planning Abbas Afridi, District Health Officer Abbottabad Dr. Faisal Khanzada, and MS DHQ Dr. Aamir Israr were also present.

