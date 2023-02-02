UrduPoint.com

First Baloch Woman Inmate Released After Amendment In Jail Manual

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2023 | 05:40 PM

First Baloch woman inmate released after amendment in Jail Manual

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Following the inclusion of the Balochi and Brahvi Literature in the Jail Manual of the Balochistan Prisons, the first Baloch woman inmate has been released.

"Rabia Kanwal who passed the Balochi Literature exam has been released," Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said on Thursday.

Talking to APP, she said the implementation of the laws to reduce imprisonment through the Balochi literature test in the education manual of Balochistan prison rules has initiated.

Rabia Kanwal is the first female prisoner who passed the Balochi language test in the prison manual and benefited from the facility of reduction of punishment under the law.

"The facility is available for all those prisoners who will pass the exam in the local languages of Balochistan including Balochi, Brahui, Pashto and Persian under the prescribed syllabus," she said.

The Bengali, Punjabi, urdu and other languages had been written in the prison manual of Balochistan since the establishment of Pakistan. However, the local languages Balochi and Brahui were not included, depriving them of getting any relief.

Dr. Rubaba noted that on the request of the female prisoners, the issue was placed before the Balochistan Cabinet, keeping in mind the sensitivity and nature of the issue, the Balochistan Cabinet approved in principle the necessary amendments on a proposal of the Prisons Department.

As a result of amendments, Rabia Kanwal, the first female prisoner in the history of Balochistan, has been released after completing the necessary proceedings.

Parliamentary secretary said that law department has been providing legal support to the concerned departments for the implementation of rules and regulations by reviewing/vetting the drafts sent by various ministries and departments.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Prisoner Education Jail Women All From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Sarwat Gillani reacts to online trolling

Sarwat Gillani reacts to online trolling

3 minutes ago
 realme will Launch its First Coca-Cola® Edition S ..

Realme will Launch its First Coca-Cola® Edition Smartphone, realme 10 Pro 5G Co ..

29 minutes ago
 PCB releases special Podcast edition featuring Bab ..

PCB releases special Podcast edition featuring Babar, Sarfraz and Shaheen

37 minutes ago
 DEWA’s integrated digital services enhance happi ..

DEWA’s integrated digital services enhance happiness of customers in 2022

41 minutes ago
 Imran Khan strongly condemns arrest of Sheikh Rash ..

Imran Khan strongly condemns arrest of Sheikh Rashid

47 minutes ago
 OPPO's innovation led Technology promises a Smarte ..

OPPO's innovation led Technology promises a Smarter Future Ahead

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.