First Batch Of 10,000 Electric Rickshaws To Be Launched Within Few Months: Minister

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 04:50 PM

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) is formulating standards of Electric Rickshaws and hopefully first batch of 10,000 Electric Rickshaws will be launched within six to eight months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) is formulating standards of Electric Rickshaws and hopefully first batch of 10,000 Electric Rickshaws will be launched within six to eight months.

In a tweet, the federal minister informed that Rickshaws having engines will be banned within the period of three to four years.

Talking to APP, an official from PSQCA also informed that the authority is developing standards for the electric Rickshaws which will run through battery not fuel.

