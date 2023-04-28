UrduPoint.com

First Batch Of 149 Pakistanis Evacuated From Sudan Arrive In Karachi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 28, 2023 | 12:52 PM

First batch of 149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan arrive in Karachi

The Foreign Office says the safe evacuation of every Pakistani and bringing them home is top priority of the government.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2023) The first batch of 149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan has arrived safely in Karachi.

According to the Foreign Office, safe evacuation of every Pakistani and bringing them home is top priority of the government.

Saudi government played important role in saving Pakistanis in Sudan as they took them from there to Jeddah, and from there, they reached Karachi.

