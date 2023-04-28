First batch of 149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan arrive in Karachi

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Foreign Office says the safe evacuation of every Pakistani and bringing them home is top priority of the government.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2023) The first batch of 149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan has arrived safely in Karachi.

Saudi government played important role in saving Pakistanis in Sudan as they took them from there to Jeddah, and from there, they reached Karachi.