First batch of  Bilawal Medical College receives degrees at convocation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Some 98 graduates of MBBS were conferred their academic degrees at the first convocation of Bilawal Medical College for Boys was held at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro, on Saturday.

While addressing the ceremony Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof Dr Ikram Din Ujjan said the college's establishment was a vision brought to life with unwavering commitment and collaborative efforts of the varsity's officials and the government."It stands as a testament to our resolve to expand medical education and provide opportunities to aspiring doctors in Sindh," he noted. According to him, the Institute was conceived with the aim of nurturing future leaders in healthcare, adding that he was proud to see that vision materialize as the first batch of graduates step into the professional world.The VC recalled that the establishment of that College was initiated by the former VC LUMHS Prof Dr Noshad A Shaikh while the determined efforts of ex-VC Prof Dr Bikha Ram Devrajani secured the official recognition for the college.During the latter's tenure the Civil Hospital Kotri, Jamshoro, was renamed as Bilawal Medical College Hospital as another milestone for the university, Ujjan added.He told that after establishment of Liaquat Institute of Medical and Allied Health Sciences, Thatta district, was another landmark after which the civil hospital Thatta was turned into a teaching hospital of the institute.

The former VC Shaikh recalled that his vision behind setting up the college was to overcome the shortage of male doctors in the country.The ex-VC Devrajani said the college had played a pivotal role in strengthening the healthcare system landscape of the province.

Chairman Sindh Higher Education Commission Prof Dr Tariq Rafi observed that medical sciences held a commanding position among all other professions because it dealt with human lives.Likewise, he said, the profession was also demanding because it required perfect attention of the professionals to save the lives while their little negligence might harm their patients.He further mentioned that on this important occasion it was expected that the newly graduating doctors would realize the sufferings of the ill, and particularly, rural population of the country and would serve them accordingly.Rafi urged the graduates to carry forward the values instilled in them during their time at this institution. "Remember that the medical profession isn't just a career but a lifelong commitment to serving humanity," he underscored. Dr Arbaz Gul, Dr Muhammad Riyyan, Dr Saad Nazir and Dr Osama were awarded gold medals as top achievers and meritorious students on the occasion while Dr Arbaz Gul was also declared as the best graduate.

