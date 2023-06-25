Open Menu

First Batch Of IT Teachers Under "Learn & Earn" Initiative Rolled Out In Attock

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2023 | 08:10 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :The first batch of information technology (IT) under the "Learn and Earn" initiative rolled out at COMSATS University Attock campus on Sunday.

Under the initiative as many as 30 male and female teachers serving at various government boys and girls schools from six different tehsils of the district imparted training by the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) and software engineering department of COMSATS University Attock campus to equip them with latest skills of freelancing, creative design skills, social media marketing so they impart training to students of their respective schools.

Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza was the Chief guest on the eve of the closing ceremony of the training of the first batch of IT teachers. Addressing this occasion, he said that the "Learn and Earn" initiative in district Attock was his brainchild to phase-wise equip the students studying various provincial government education institutions with market-based IT skills so they share their education expenditure with their respective parents as well as contribute financially through these IT based skills towards their families besides their studies.

He said that in connection with the implementation of this initiative, it has been planned to train IT teachers with these skills across the district so that they impart the skills to their respective male and female students.

Rao announced that information technology labs in over 50 schools across the district would be upgraded during the upcoming financial year to achieve the target to equip each and every student of the higher and higher secondary school of the district with contemporary Digital Skills for enabling them to explore a wide range of professional opportunities," Rao said.

