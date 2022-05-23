First batch of 'Made in China' buses delivered to Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :The first batch of 120 12m Higer buses were delivered to Karachi, Pakistan. As one of 'Made in China' representatives, the buses will guarantee Pakistan's daily transportation, providing the locals with comfortable and perfect public transportation experience.

"We officially entered the Pakistani market in 2008. Last year, we sold a total of 115 passenger coaches and city buses locally. At the beginning of this year, we have launched in-depth cooperation with the governments of Sindh Province and Islamabad by customizing 250 and 30 buses respectively," said Zhang Bangguo, South Asian Market Overseas Account Manager of Higer buses, in an interview with China Economic Net.

With the delivery of the first batch of Higer buses, 130 buses will be further delivered to Sindh soon.

On the first day of the delivering, the Minister of Transport & Mass Transit Sindh and the honorable Minister of Labour & Human Resources Sindh arrived at the scene in Suzhou, China for test-ride of the Higer buses and delivered a speech.

They both agreed that the first batch of buses have taken a solid step to improve the public transportation system in Karachi.

As Higer's important product exported to Pakistan's largest city, the first batch of Higer buses meet the regulatory requirements of local government, and also have made a series of adaptive improvements according to habits and aesthetics of the locals.

The first batch of Higer buses will provide services to six major cities in Sindh, Pakistan, including Karachi. The power-train of the buses, with a gasoline-electric hybrid design, can ensure normal operation and promote sustainable development of urban transportation.

"Considering the high temperature in Pakistan, we have made research and development on the air conditioning system to meet the local needs. When the ambient temperature is 45 °C, the air conditioning system can lower the inner temperature to 23-25 C within 30 minutes after the bus runs, emphasized Zhang.

And taking into account the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic, these buses are also equipped with a special air filtration system and a disinfecting spray system. After operation, the driver can press the button to control the automatic spray system to disinfect the bus.

At present, new energy buses are only operating in a few areas in Pakistan, such as Peshawar and Karachi. "I think the follow-up market potential is very huge," according to Zhang.

He said that further personnel expansion plans have been put on the agenda, more Pakistani employees will be recruited. "We will provide regular systematic training programs for employees, which is also a boost to local employment."� Higer Bus has established a complete after-sales service team to provide after-sales service for customers in Pakistan, a country along 'Belt and Road'.

Superior production quality and considerate after-sales service have been widely recognized by the Pakistan people. With a new batch of Higer buses entering Pakistan, Higer will stay true to its original mission to make contributions to local public transportation.

The development of new energy buses is of great significance to Pakistan, which can not only reduce the local dependence on oil, but also achieve the long-term goal of green and low-carbon development, Zhang concluded.