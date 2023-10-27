Open Menu

First Batch Of Relief Goods Dispatched To Gaza Victims

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2023 | 01:40 PM

First batch of relief goods dispatched to Gaza victims

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Al-Khidmat Foundation has dispatched the first batch of relief goods to Gaza victims.

The 13 truckloads of relief supplies include food items, medicines, delivery kits, baby kits, hygiene kits, mosquito nets and other essential items.

Syed Waqas Jafari, Secretary General of Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan told APP that in the first phase, these relief goods will be delivered to Egypt's Rafah border with the help of NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority), after which these goods will be delivered to Gaza.

Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH) in Gaza till October 27, the Rafah crossing with Egypt opened for the fourth consecutive day, allowing the entry of eight trucks (out of 20 planned) carrying water, food and medical supplies.

This brought the total number of trucks with humanitarian aid that entered Gaza since October 21 to 62.

Most of this aid has already reached hospitals, ambulances, and internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Whereas, earlier, prior to the war, the daily average number of trucks that allowed into Gaza was about 500 per day.

