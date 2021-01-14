First cadet college for orphans to be built soon: Zamrud Khan

Pakistan Sweet Homes (PSH) Patron-in-Chief Zamarud Khan Thursday said the PSH would built first Cadet College for orphans which was started in April this year

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Sweet Homes (PSH) Patron-in-Chief Zamarud Khan Thursday said the PSH would built first Cadet College for orphans which was started in April this year.

During a visit to Rawalpindi Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries here, Zamarud Khan said that this institution was started 10 years ago with an orphan in Pakistan Sweet Homes. Today, thousands of boys and girls were living in the best environment in Sweet Homes across the country, he added.

He said the businessmen community was the backbone of the country. He appealed to businessmen community to play their effective role to help facilitate the deserving.

Rawalpindi Chamber of Small Traders and Industries President Sheikh Nadeem said the businessmen of Rawalpindi were with Zamarud Khan who was working for the orphans. It was an honor for us to have been able to play role for the welfare of the orphans, he added.

Group leader of Rawalpindi Chamber of Small Industries Shahid Ghafoor Paracha asked the businessmen community to support Pakistan Sweet Homes and spread its voice to as many people as possible.

On this occasion, a documentary of Pakistan Sweet Home was also screened for the participants.