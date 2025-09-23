Open Menu

First Cardiac Institute Operational In Sahiwal Division: CM Maryam

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2025 | 08:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed gratitude to Allah Almighty and congratulated the people of Sahiwal on the operationalization of the first-ever Institute of Cardiology in the division.

In a message on social networking platform ‘X,’ on Tuesday, the CM said that the Institute’s first Catheterization Laboratory (Cath Lab) has been completed in a record few months and is already functional, with the first five procedures underway.

The CM added that cardiac surgeons will begin visiting Sahiwal from next week, ensuring that patients will no longer need to travel long distances to Lahore for cardiac surgeries and advanced treatment.

CM Maryam Nawaz said the new institute marked a milestone in expanding specialized healthcare facilities and would significantly benefit the people of Sahiwal division.

