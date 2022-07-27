First Career Fest to start in Gilgit from 15-18 August: CS GB

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani on Wednesday said that the first ever Career Fest would be held from 15th to 18th August in Gilgit city

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani on Wednesday said that the first ever Career Fest would be held from 15th to 18th August in Gilgit city.

In a statement on social media he said that it would be a grand event with prominent speakers from all walks of life from Pakistan and FB including legal experts, bankers, scientists, educationist, technology specialists, doctors, businessmen, economists, civil servants and officers of armed forces.

The chief secretary added that the purpose of the career fest is to inspire and motivate the youth of GB to find their true passion in life and excel in their careers.

He said that we would have an exhibition area where leading organizations would showcase their activities and provide mentorship to students.