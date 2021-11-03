UrduPoint.com

First Cargo Consignment From Ubekistan Arrives Via Torkham Border

Wed 03rd November 2021 | 10:07 PM

The first consignment of four cargo trucks carrying yarn from Uzbekistan has arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday through Torkham border

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :The first consignment of four cargo trucks carrying yarn from Uzbekistan has arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday through Torkham border.

National Security Advisor, Moeed Yusuf, Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood , visiting five members of Uzbek delegation headed by National Security Advisor (NSA) Lt Gen Victor Makhmudov, IG FC Major General Adil Yamin, Commandant Khyber Rifles , Col Rizwan and other officials were present on the occasion to receive the first cargo consignment marking start of trade between Uzbekistan and Pakistan via torkham border, Khyber district.

Speaking on the occasion, National Security Advisor, Moeed Yousaf said Pakistan was strengthening ties with all neighboring and regional countries including Uzbekistan.

He said that trade ties with Uzbekistan were being boosted, adding efforts were being made to enhance trade ties with all regional countries.

