First Case Of Coronavirus Reported In Shangla District

Thu 26th March 2020

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Works and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai Thursday disclosed that first case of coronavirus was reported in Shangla district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Works and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai Thursday disclosed that first case of coronavirus was reported in Shangla district.

In a statement, Shaukat Yousafzai, who also belongs to Shangla district, said the patient was identified as Abdul Bais who is 36 years old and worked in Lahore as goldsmith.

Abdul Bais had returned home at Choga Union Council of Puran Tehsil of Shangla district from Lahore on March 21 and on March 24 his tests were conducted at Tehsil Hospital Puran.

After which he was diagnosed coronavirus positive.

After the test results, patient Abdul Bais has been admitted at isolation ward of the hospital and his home has been quarantined, Shaukat added.

The minister said that the Shangla Deputy Commissioner was preparing a list of relatives and neighbours of Abdul Bais who would be checked and tested for the virus.

The teams of district government were visiting the area to inquire about to whom the patient had met during his stay at home, he added.

