First Case Of Dengue Reported In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 04:05 PM

First case of dengue reported in Rawalpindi

The first dengue patient of the year admitted in Holy Family Hospital here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The first dengue patient of the year admitted in Holy Family Hospital here on Wednesday.

Deputy District Health Officer Dr Zeeshan Khurram told APP, that Habib Ullah resident of Nawab colony, Dhoke Hassu was reportedly infected in Peshawar,as he fell ill after coming from Peshawar after Eid Holidays.

The Incharge Anti-dengue drive said that the patient reached HFH with signs and symptoms of dengue fever and he was admitted to dengue fever ward after being suspected as patients of dengue fever. After dengue serology, his tests diagnosed to be positive for the infection,he added.

He said as large number of people daily come from Peshawar, the Pashto speaking localities of Pirwadhai, Fauji colony,Dhoke Hassu,westridge and Kohinoor mills areas have been declared high risk areas.

The DHO said fogging and surveillance has been lengthened in these areas while anti-dengue spray is also being carried out at the bus terminals.

He said dengue is under control in Rawalpindi and health department is on high alert to cope with any situation.

Dr Zeeshan called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

