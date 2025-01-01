Open Menu

First Case Of New Year Registered Against Bootlegger

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2025 | 08:20 PM

In a determined start to the new year, SHO Irfan Faiz of the Saddar Police Station, Muzaffargarh, launched a crackdown against criminal elements, sending a strong message to lawbreakers

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) In a determined start to the new year, SHO Irfan Faiz of the Saddar Police Station, Muzaffargarh, launched a crackdown against criminal elements, sending a strong message to lawbreakers. As part of this drive, the first FIR of 2025 was registered against a bootlegger, and eight proclaimed offenders were apprehended.

According to the police spokesperson, the eight arrested individuals include Ghulam Qasim, Muhammad Saleem, Munir Hussain, Haq Nawaz, Rab Nawaz, Farooq, Muhammad Asif, and Sabir Hussain.

These criminals, wanted for various offenses, have been taken into custody to face legal proceedings.

In his statement, SHO Irfan Faiz emphasized that the police are committed to eradicating crime and maintaining peace in the region. "We urge citizens to report criminal activities and assist the police in identifying offenders. Immediate action will be taken against all lawbreakers," he assured.

This proactive measure reflects the police's resolve to curb social evils and establish law and order in the district.

