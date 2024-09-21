- Home
First Case Of Polio Infection During 2024 Reported In KP, Nine-month-old Baby Girl In Mohmand Contracted Disease
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2024 | 08:30 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) First case of polio virus infection during current year has been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkwa as a nine-months-old baby girl in Mohmand district has contracted the crippling disease.
According to a statement issued here on late Friday night, Chief Minister KP, Ali Amin Gandapur took strong notice of polio virus infection in the province and issued directive for holding inquiry to find out officials responsible for negligence and laxity.
Chief Minister also directed Secretary Health to suspend District Health Officer (DHO) and Polio Coordinator of Mohmand district.
He also issued instructions to find out responsible officials for poor planning of polio vaccination in Mohmand district.
He said quality of polio vaccination should be improved at all costs in all the districts of the province for the protection of children from debilitating disease.
"Eradication of polio virus is top priority of KP government," Ali Ameen remarked.
He also urged teachers, religious scholars and all notable members of society to extend help to government in achievement of this goal.
On the occasion, Chief Minister KP, Ali Amin Gandapure also announced treatment of polio infected girl from Mohmand by the government.
