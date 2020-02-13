UrduPoint.com
First Child Protection Unit In Balochistan To Ensure Speedy Justice To Every Child: Nasir Baloch

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 02:02 PM

First child protection unit in Balochistan to ensure speedy justice to every child: Nasir Baloch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Balochistan government has established a 'First child protection Unit' in Quetta, which would take concrete steps to end all forms of violence, abuse, exploitation and neglected of innocent child across the province, head of the child protection unit Nasir Baloch said on Thursday.

Talking to private news channel, Nasir Baloch said this child protection unit would be working for all children whether they're under parental care, community care or commercial institutes to provide speedy and free of cost justice to every child at their doorsteps.

Nasir Baloch said that media should also play an effective role in educating masses on protection of children.

First they will be given awareness and then taught preventive measures, he added.

He further explained it has been established as part of the Child Protection Act passed by the government in 2016. The act ratifies the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The technical working group includes the UNICEF, civil society organizations and government departments, he said, adding, it is a cross-sectoral venture where psychiatrist has also been deputed.

"We have staff to deal with abuse cases. Child protection officers, case workers and our management information system will all respond immediately through a helpline which has also been established," said Baloch.

Teams will then respond on ground and go to the site to investigate, he mentioned.

"We shift the children to the unit for 72 hours as part of protocol. If it's a medical case we will refer them to the hospital. If it's a police case, we refer them to the police or courts," he said.

Replying to a question on the statistics of child abuse, Baloch said the social welfare and other government departments did not have any data compilation system earlier to record cases.

There was no physical unit, officers or system to record the data, he said. But now the MIS officers will start working on this in collaboration with UNICF and other NGOs.

