First China Pakistan Animated Movie All Set To Hit Silver Screens In China

Thu 16th December 2021 | 04:52 PM

The premier of the first China-Pakistan animated movie "Allahyar and the Legend of Markhor" will be held here at ZYED cinema here on Sunday as part of the celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :The premier of the first China-Pakistan animated movie "Allahyar and the Legend of Markhor" will be held here at ZYED cinema here on Sunday as part of the celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan.

Pakistan Embassy Beijing in collaboration with Xi'an Bailu Fenghe Productions will organize the screening of the film.

'Allahyar and the Legend of Markhor' is a Pakistani computer animated film scripted and directed by Uzair Zaheer Khan.

The movie depicts the story of a young and mischievous boy 'Allahyar' and his relationship with animals.

Set in the northern regions of Pakistan, Allahyar and the Legend of Markhor, aims to send across the message of the preservation of wildlife.

What sets the film apart from other animated movies produced so far is that it comprises of fine quality animation anchoraged in an indigenized story-line and localized characters the likes of Mehru (Markhor) and Chakku (A Snow Leopard).

The film will be screened to celebrate seven decades of the establishment of China-Pakistan diplomatic relations. The both countries have so far organized over 120 events to celebrate the all weather friendship.

