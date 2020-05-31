First Chitrali dies of coronavirus at KTH

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) ::A well known social figure from Chitral, Bashir Ahmad became the first victim of coronavirus from the district who died at Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) in Peshawar.

Bashir Ahmad was infected with the virus some two week ago and lost his battle for life at the hospital, KTH officials and our correspondent said on Sunday.

Ahmad offered relentless services for Chitali people to enhance the ratio of education in the neglected district of Chitral and creating awareness among people regarding importance of edification.

According to his son, Saud Bashir it was not yet clear whether his father's body would be brought to Chitral or buried at Peshawar under corona protocol.

Different political and social figures from Chitral have expressed heartfelt grief over the demise of Bashir Ahmad and prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and courage for the family to bear the loss with patience.