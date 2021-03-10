UrduPoint.com
First Climbing Wall In KP Named After Ali Sadpara

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 09:18 PM

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz on Wednesday formally inaugurated first climbing wall named Shaheed Muhammad Ali Sadpara at Peshawar Sports Complex

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz on Wednesday formally inaugurated first climbing wall named Shaheed Muhammad Ali Sadpara at Peshawar sports Complex.

The wall will be constructed with the total cost of Rs.10 million under the Prime Minister 1000 Playground Facilities Project.

Muhammad Ali Sadpara was part of the team that successfully completed the first-ever winter ascent to the summit of Nanga Parbat in 2016.

Sadpara was notable for having successfully climbed a grand 8000 throughout his career, four of which he had ascended in a single Calendar year.

Sadpara, along with his 21-year-old son, Sajid (who had also climbed K2 in 2019), teamed up with Icelandic mountaineer John Snorri Sigurj�nsson and Chilean mountaineer Juan Pablo Mohr Prieto for a joint-ascent of K2, and left the highest camp on the evening of Feb 4, 2021.

To pay a rich tribute to Shaheed Sadpara, KP govt decided to name after the Climbing Wall as Sadpara, Chief Secretary KP Dr. Kazim Niaz told media men.

He said such facilities are going to be developed in Hayatabad Sports Complex, Mardan Sports Complex, Khairabad Tourism spot, District Nowshera, and Nowshera Sports Complex, Sports Complex Gunj Football Stadium, Abbottabad, Kohat Sports Complex, Qazi Mohib Sports Complex Banniu, Ratta Kulachi Sports Complex, Dera Ismail Khan with the cost of Rs. 111 million.

