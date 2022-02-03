First community park in Korangi inaugurated

Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday inaugurated the first community park in Korangi, which was joint project of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry and GFS Builders and Developers in Korangi

Minister , on this occasion, said that the setting up of the park was a good step towards beautification of the city which is appreciated. He said that green Karachi was the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, said KATI release .

He assured full cooperation on behalf Sindh government.

In his message, Patron-in-Chief of KATI, S.M. Muneer, said the concept of community park should be adopted in other industrial areas of the country as well, which would provide all facilities to the localities and industrialists are provided in one place.

He thanked the Sindh government for its cooperation with KATI.

KATI President Salman Aslam said the community park a milestone for industries belonging to Korangi.

Member National Assembly Moazzam Qureshi, Administrator Korangi Javed-ur-Rehman Kalwar, Patron-in-Chief KATI SM Muneer, CEO of KITE ZubairChhaya, Senior Vice President Maheen Salman, Former Presidents Saleem-uz-Zaman, Danish Khan, Farhan-ur-Rehman, Sheikh Umer Rehan, Fazal Jalil were also present.