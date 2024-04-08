First complete solar eclipses of 2024 to occur on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) The first complete solar eclipses of year 2024 will occur on Monday.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, the partial solar eclipse will begin at 08:48 pm tonight while maximum eclipse will take place at 11:17 pm at night.

The solar eclipse will be visible in west Europe, North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic and Arctic.

The solar eclipse will not be visible in Pakistan.