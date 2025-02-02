First Computer-based Scholarship Tests Conducted For School Students
Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2025 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) The Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) has successfully conducted the first-ever Computer-Based Scholarship Test (CBT) for students of grades 6 and 7 in government schools across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
This initiative was aimed to improving education standards, ensuring transparency, and promoting merit-based opportunities, said a press release issued here.
The scholarship test was held from January 11 to January 27 across all districts of the province.
A total of 506 outstanding students who excelled in the test would receive full financial support from the KP government for their education up to grade 12 in top institutions.
According to ETEA’s official data, 13,251 students applied for the scholarship program, out of which 12,104 appeared for the test.
The results showed that 3,152 students passed, while 8,939 were unsuccessful.
Additionally, 13 candidates faced disciplinary action for violating exam rules and attempting to cheat.
Among the test-takers, 9,902 were boys and 2,202 were girls. The success rate for boys stood at 26.8 percent, while the success rate for girls was 22.6 percent.
In previous years, the overall success rate in similar exams was just 10 percent, highlighting the advantages of the newly introduced computer-based system.
The implementation of CBT has enabled ETEA to announce results within 24 hours, ensuring a fast and reliable system.
In contrast to traditional paper-based exams, which were prone to errors, delays, and malpractice, CBT provides a transparent, efficient, and secure examination process.
Notably, three students from government schools achieved an impressive score of 99 marks, proving the effectiveness of this modern testing method.
