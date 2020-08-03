First COMSTECH exhibition of Artificial Intelligence to start on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :The two-day national level exhibition titled "1st COMSTECH Showcasing of Artificial Intelligence and IoT Products and Services: Artificial Intelligence and internet of Things for Pakistan" will kick off from Tuesday to foster interest of youth in Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI).

The exhibition will also serve as a catalyst to popularize the field of artificial intelligence among the youth of Pakistan, stimulating their interest in the sphere of innovation and in high-tech areas of technology.

This national exhibition will be a unique platform for innovators, technology developers, and service providers, who are eager and ready to share experience and professional skills with end users to appreciate the importance of this field and foster linkages for development in national economic growth.

According to the Coordinator General, COMSTECH, Professor Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, the national showcasing is designed to promote projects and innovations in the realm of AI and allied technologies.

It is a showcasing of next generation technologies, solutions and strategies from all over Pakistan, to provide an opportunity to explore and discover the practical and successful implementation of AI and allied technologies in Pakistan.

Artificial Intelligence is the most promising field in the next generation Information Technology and has the potential to boost the national economy in several areas, and enhance exports to many folds. Countries around the globe are strategizing to take maximum benefit from AI, Dr. Iqbal mentioned.

He was of the view that Pakistan is emerging as a major global player in this technology by aligning with the global future demands, training its human resource with valuable skills in Information Technology (IT), providing enabling environment to boost digital economy, increasing IT exports, and assisting in the creation of knowledge based jobs.

The Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary on behalf of the organizing committee, invited the general public to visit this mega event.

The event will provide the opportunity to network with relevant ministries, industry Research and Development (R&D) organizations, academia, strategic organizations and peers.

Thirty organizations from public and private sectors will display their products in diverse sectors including agriculture, health, and automation.

This two-day event will be open for the general public and potential customers to visit.