First conona virus case emerges in Hyderabad, patient shifted to isolation ward

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The provincial health authorities on Tuesday confirmed that one novel coronavirus case had been detected in Hyderabad and patient was shifted to isolation ward of the civil hospital.

According to report, the first novel coronavirus case was emerged in Hyderabad after blood tests of a woman patients confirmed as positive.

The Director General Health Sindh Dr. Mubeen Memon said a woman belongs to Sayed family of Qasimabad who had returned back from Iran with her family members three days ago was shifted to isolation ward after her tests reports came positive.

Dr. Memon said health officials had taken blood samples of affected woman from her home and then shifted her to civil hospital for further treatment.