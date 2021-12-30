UrduPoint.com

First Consignment Of 1800MT Wheat From Pakistan Reaches Afghanistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2021 | 07:24 PM

First consignment of 1800MT wheat from Pakistan reaches Afghanistan

The first consignment of 1800 metric tonnes of wheat as humanitarian assistance from Pakistan for the people of Afghanistan crossed Torkham border Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :The first consignment of 1800 metric tonnes of wheat as humanitarian assistance from Pakistan for the people of Afghanistan crossed Torkham border Thursday.

The consignment is part of the humanitarian package of Rs. 5 billion for in-kind assistance for Afghanistan announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The package includes 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat, winter shelters and emergency medical supplies.

The first consignment was handed over by Shehzad Arbab, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, to the Afghan side.

Pakistan believes that the current humanitarian and economic situation in Afghanistan requires the immediate attention of the international community.

It is critical that the world community upscale its efforts to reach out to the Afghan people on an urgent basis to help address the humanitarian crisis and stabilize the economic situation.

Pakistan will continue its efforts in support of the fraternal Afghan people as part of our commitment to a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

