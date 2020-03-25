UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Consignment Of 1mln Face Masks, 50,000 Testing Kits Reach From China: NDMA

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 02:48 PM

First consignment of 1mln face masks, 50,000 testing kits reach from China: NDMA

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday informed that the first aircraft carrying one million face masks including N95 sent by the Chinese government has reached Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday informed that the first aircraft carrying one million face masks including N95 sent by the Chinese government has reached Pakistan.

According to NDMA spokesperson, the aircraft was also carrying safety masks other then N95 and 50,000 corona virus testing kits.

Moreover, NDMA has also conducted disinfectant spray at Rawalpindi and Chaklala Railway stations.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Rawalpindi Government Million

Recent Stories

Coronavirus economics: roundup of radical policy s ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Airline Says UAE Annuls Permit for Flight ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus Cases in Russia Up by 163 to 658 Over ..

3 minutes ago

Outlaw held for looting Rs 2.8m from ATM

14 minutes ago

Five terrorists held, two bombs recovered

3 minutes ago

640 pilgrims having negative coronavirus shifts th ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.