First Consignment Of 1mln Face Masks, 50,000 Testing Kits Reach From China: NDMA
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 02:48 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday informed that the first aircraft carrying one million face masks including N95 sent by the Chinese government has reached Pakistan.
According to NDMA spokesperson, the aircraft was also carrying safety masks other then N95 and 50,000 corona virus testing kits.
Moreover, NDMA has also conducted disinfectant spray at Rawalpindi and Chaklala Railway stations.