First consignment of KU Teachers Balochistan Flood Relief Effort dispatched from campus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :The first consignment of goods and daily edible items were dispatched from the University of Karachi on Wednesday to different areas of Balochistan which were severely affected by the recent heavy rainfall.

The Chairman of Edhi Foundation Faisal Edhi, the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, and teachers who formed 'KU Teachers Balochistan Flood Relief Effort' were present here at the new administration block on this occasion.

On behalf of the 'KU Teachers Balochistan Flood Relief Effort', the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi and Faisal Edhi were informed that ration for more than 1, 000 people and cheques of Rs4, 75, 000/- was handed over to the Edhi Foundation as a first shipment.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi mentioned that we all need to actively participate in helping the flood victims of Balochistan, and hoped that the private sector will also come forward to help the people of Balochistan as they are in dire need of help.

He observed that many parts of the province, which had been neglected in the past, have no basic facilities and people need medicines, edible items, goods, and shelter.

He acknowledged the role of 'KU Teachers Balochistan Flood Relief Effort' and said that it would motivate others to come forward and help the people of Balochistan.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that the University of Karachi and Edhi Foundation will continue to collaborate for relief activities and other social work for the people of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Faisal Edhi said that it was a good sign to see teachers and vice chancellor of the country's largest university actively participating in a noble cause.

He said that not only teachers but the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi being a professor of the campus has donated to the relief work for the people of Balochistan.

He appreciated that teachers who are part of 'KU Teachers Balochistan Flood Relief Effort' were also going to Lasbela and nearby districts to distribute the goods and supplies among the rainfall affectees of Balochistan.

He shared that a truck and five other vehicles were dispatched from the University of Karachi and a second consignment would be scheduled soon.

According to Dr Riaz Ahmed, more than Rs1.2 million have been collected so far for the people of Balochistan, and hoped that donations for the flood relief would reach Rs2 million in the next few days and shared that a collection camp would be established in the campus to collect more relief goods, medicines, and other stuff.

He mentioned that we would continue to collect funds and stuff for the next phase.

He also thanks Faisal Edhi for facilitating the logistics. Meanwhile, Dr Riaz Ahmed, Syed Faizan-ul-Hassan Naqvi, Syed Mamnoon Akhter, Syed Ghufran Alam went to Balochistan along with Faisal Edhi and others to distribute relief goods among the rain-affected people.