First consignment of LPG arrived on Torkham from Russia

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :The first consignment of 100,000 tonnes of LPG arrived here at Torkham border from Russia.

Ten containers carrying the LPG entered Pakistan via Torkham, said an official of custom at Torkham border.

The consignment was part of an agreement signed between Pakistan and Russia in January this year.

The LPG was imported from Russia to Uzbekistan via Heratan border and then through Afghanistan to Torkham.