First consignment of relief goods from Japan to reach Pakistan on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :The first consignment of emergency relief goods including tents and plastic sheets would arrive in Pakistan at Jinnah International Airport Karachi on Tuesday (Today).

"The government of Japan would provide emergency relief goods including tents and Plastic Sheets through Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to Pakistan in response to the damages caused by the flood disaster," said a news release issued by the Japan embassy in Pakistan. The emergency relief goods will be delivered to Pakistan in two consignments.

In addition, WADA Mitsuhiro, Ambassador cf Japan to Pakistan, has expressed his condolences and profound grief over the extensive damage, including the loss of precious lives, due to the floods caused by the torrential rains in Pakistan.

He also extended sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families. "I also pray from the bottom of my heart for the early recovery of the sufferers and the earliest possible restoration of the affected areas." said the Ambassador.

He reiterated that the government of Japan will support Pakistan's efforts to overcome this challenge in collaboration with the government of Pakistan.