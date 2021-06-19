UrduPoint.com
First Convention Of Pakistan Professionals Forum China Held In Beijing

The first convention of Pakistan Professionals Forum China (PPFC) jointly organized by Beijing Global Talent Exchange Association and Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing was held at the Embassy of Pakistan here on Saturday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :The first convention of Pakistan Professionals Forum China (PPFC) jointly organized by Beijing Global Talent Exchange Association and Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing was held at the Embassy of Pakistan here on Saturday.

A large number of Pakistani professionals from academia, international organizations, multinational corporations and high-tech enterprises participated in the event held as a part of the celebrations to mark 70 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

Speaking at the occasion, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin Ul Haque said that Pakistan Professionals Forum China has been constituted to provide Pakistani professionals community a platform to exchange views on emerging technologies, innovations, business models and academic research vis-a-vis its application in development of our country.

The platform would help in assimilating and communicating Chinese innovative and pragmatic ideas to relevant sectors in Pakistan for increasing their capacity, efficiency and productivity.

The PPFC would also act as a bridge for promoting friendly ties and people to people exchanges between China and Pakistan, he added.

The ambassador also briefed the audience about the current status of relations between Pakistan and China particularly progress on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) flagship project.

He said that over 140 different events will be held in Pakistan and China to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries during this year, adding, over 60 events have already been organized.

Thanking the members of the Pakistani community for their constructive role in promoting Pakistan's interests and as well as for their contributions in national development of Pakistan, Ambassador assured them of Embassy and Consulate Generals full support.

In his opening remarks, Global Ambassador for International Cooperation Beijing Global Talent Exchange Association, Isa Khattak informed the participants about the objectives of the holding of first convention.

He said, with an active cooperation of participating professionals, the convention is aiming to secure a sustainable platform where professionals can share their experiences, ideas and expertise for pursuing mutually beneficial and long lasting relations, which will in turn maximize future opportunities for the Pakistani youth.

He also expressed gratitude for the ambassador and his team to providing a platform to Pakistan professionals living across China to discuss ways and means to further enhance unity and cooperation among them.

Leading Pakistani professionals from academia, information technology, automobiles industry, international organizations and high-end enterprises including Dr. Kashif Shareef, Dr. Mohsin Rafique, Dr. Sajid Khursheed, Ms Aisha Jagirani, Shoukat Hussain, Syed Mubashir Hussain Shah, Dr. Muhammad Shahbaz, and Talha Bin Ali Khan gave thematic presentations on opportunities for bilateral cooperation in their sectors and gave relevant recommendations. The Ambassador assured them of full support for following up on their suggestions.

Earlier, Counsellor/HOC, Naeem Iqbal Cheema welcomed the participants on behalf of the Embassy of Pakistan.

