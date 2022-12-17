First convocation of USKT held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :The first convocation of the University of Sialkot (USKT) was held here on Saturday.

According to a press release, Chancellor and Governor Punjab Baligh-ur-Rehman presided over the ceremony while Faisal Manzoor, Chairman, BOG University of Sialkot, Prof Dr Saeedul Hassan Chishti, Vice Chancellor, University of Sialkot, distributed medals and degrees among 3,500 graduating students of ADP, BS Hons, Masters and M.

Phill programmes.

The governor lauded efforts of the USKT faculty and its leadership for providing quality education to students.

He said effective and comprehensive strategies were needed by universities so that students could take full advantage of innovations and discoveries in various fields and effectively preparethemselves for future challenges.

Deans, directors, faculty members, students and parents attended the ceremony.