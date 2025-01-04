First convoy of essential goods dispatched to district Kurram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) The first convoy comprising 75 large vehicles carrying essential goods and food items has been dispatched to District Kurram under tight security following the recent peace agreement.

On the special instructions of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif was present at the Kurram border area in Chapri, along with the Kohat Commissioner, DIG, district administration, and other police officials, to oversee the dispatch.

The convoy includes 22-wheelers, 10-wheelers, and 6-wheeler trucks transporting a range of supplies, such as medicines, food items, gas cylinders, and other essential goods.

The breakdown of the items includes 5 trucks of medicines,10 trucks of vegetable, 9 trucks of cooking oil and ghee, 5 trucks of flour, 7 trucks of sugar, 2 trucks of gas cylinders, 26 trucks of other grocery items.

On the occasion, Barrister Dr. Saif said that special security measures have been implemented to ensure the safe passage of the convoy.

Law enforcement agencies, including police and district administration, are actively involved in securing the route.