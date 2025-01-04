First convoy of trucks will pass through Tal-Parchinar today after three-month closure

(@Abdulla99267510)

Barrister Saif reaches Kohat late at night on special instructions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 4th, 2025) After the Kurram peace agreement, a first convoy of 75 large trucks would pass through Tal-Parachinar there under tight security on Saturday (today).

Advisor on Information Barrister Dr. Saif arrived to see off the first convoy for Kurram.

Barrister Saif reached Kohat late at night on the special instructions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. From Kohat, he traveled to Chapri, the border area of Kurram. The Commissioner of Kohat, DIG, district administration and other police officials are accompanying him.

Barrister Dr. Saif stated that the convoy, consisting of 75 large vehicles including 22-wheelers, 10-wheelers and 6-wheeler trucks would head to Kurram under security escort.

The Information Advisor added that the convoy included essential items such as food supplies, medicines, gas cylinders and other goods. Specifically, there are five trucks of medicines, 10 trucks of vegetables, nine trucks of ghee and oil, five trucks of flour, seven trucks of sugar, two trucks of gas cylinders and 26 trucks of other grocery items.

He further mentioned that the convoy is stationed at Chapri while th police and other law enforcement agencies are alert for security.