First Corona Case Reported In Chelhaar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 04:47 PM
First case of COVID-19 positive have been reported in Chelhaar taluka of Tharparkar district
MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :First case of COVID-19 positive have been reported in Chelhaar taluka of Tharparkar district.
According to district health office a woman Kamla Maheshwari who had travelled from Karachi to Chelhaar a few days ago, diagnosed with coronavirus and isolated at home.
Meanwhile family members of infected woman were also being tested.