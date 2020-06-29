UrduPoint.com
First Corona Case Reported In Chelhaar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 04:47 PM

First corona case reported in Chelhaar

First case of COVID-19 positive have been reported in Chelhaar taluka of Tharparkar district

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :First case of COVID-19 positive have been reported in Chelhaar taluka of Tharparkar district.

According to district health office a woman Kamla Maheshwari who had travelled from Karachi to Chelhaar a few days ago, diagnosed with coronavirus and isolated at home.

Meanwhile family members of infected woman were also being tested.

