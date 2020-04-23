First corona testing lab starts functions at Saidu Sharif hospital Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :The first coronavirus testing laboratory established at Saidu Sharif Teachings Hospital in Swat district has started function as suspected cases has surged in Malakand division.

Dr Israrul Haq, Chief Executive Saidu Group of Hospital Swat told media persons that about 200 cases were received in the first three days of its opening.

He said the laboratory has the facilities of conducting 60 tests per day.

Dr Israr said two experts doctors at laboratory were providing services to people of Malakand.

Prior to it, the samples of suspected patients were sent to Khyber Medical University Peshawar or National Institute of Health Islamabad for confirmation of coronavirus or otherwise that take around five days to receive in Swat.

He said it would save time and money of people of Malakand division.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has inaugurated the laboratory a few days ago keeping in view of difficulties of people of Malakand.

A total of 2430 suspected cases of coronavirus have been reported from Malakand division. Out of these tests, 339 were reported positive besides 113 patients recovered and 25 had lost battle for life.