First Coronavirus vaccination center of Hazara to be established at Jalal Baba Auditorium Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :To facilitate masses a well-equipped Coronavirus vaccination Center would be established at Jalal Baba Auditorium Abbottabad. This was expressed by Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Cap. (R) Nadeem Nasir while chairing a meeting regarding the Coronavirus vaccination center.

He further said that the vaccination process at the new center would start from 8:00 a.m. and continue till 8: 00 p.m., the deputy commissioner also directed District Health Officer (DHO) to complete all arrangements and training of the staff till coming Friday as the master trainer would further train vaccination center staff.

The health department would also arrange the provision of face mask, temperature guns and other medical facilities, TMA Abbottabad would provide drinking water, cleaning and municipal services while the police department would provide security, adding he said.

Nadeem Nasir also ordered Rescue 1122 to depute an ambulance at the vaccination center permanently to tackle any sort of emergency.

DC Abbottabad said that we all have to play our role for the establishment of the center, inform and aware masses through social media and print media, he said I am sure that after the start of vaccination in bulk from the center the issue of Coronavirus from district Abbottabad would be resolved.

In the meeting, AC Abbottabad Dr. Mujtaba Bharwana, Assistant Director Local Government Haroon Tanoli, district administration officers, health and police department officials were also present.