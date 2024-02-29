Open Menu

First Court Proceedings Through Video Link H.C Bench Larkana

Umer Jamshaid Published February 29, 2024 | 12:20 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) In a historic milestone, the Circuit Court Larkana under the auspices of the Sindh High Court has successfully implemented a video link facility for advocates to participate in Court proceedings remotely and in far-flung areas.

Additional Registrar Deedar Ali Metlo of High Court Circuit Bench Larkana said on Thursday that Counsel for the Petitioner, Ghulam Asghar Pathan, joined Court Proceedings from the Principal Seat Karachi before the Honorable Division Bench consisting of Honourable Justice Muhammad Saleem Jessar (Senior Sitting Judge) and Honorable Justice Jawad Akbar Sarwana, making submissions remotely.

Meanwhile, in Larkana, an Advocate also physically appeared before Bench No. 01 at the Circuit Court and made submissions, to which the Counsel at the Principal Seat responded online. This event marked a significant leap in enhancing access to justice through digital means.

This innovative initiative and historic event demonstrates a commitment to modernizing legal processes and ensuring uninterrupted Court proceedings, particularly in remote regions.

Leveraging technology, the Circuit Court Larkana, under the umbrella of Principal Seat Karachi, now enables litigants, lawyers, and judges to participate in hearings remotely, overcoming geographical barriers and streamlining the judicial process.

The introduction of court proceedings via video link facility reflects the judiciary's continuous responsiveness to evolving societal needs, especially after the challenges posed by the global pandemic in 2020. This period has seen an acceleration in the High Court's use of technology to dispense justice.

By embracing digital solutions, the Sindh High Court Circuit Court in Larkana aims to expedite case resolutions, reduce logistical burdens, and uphold the principles of fairness and efficiency in dispensing justice.

The implementation of the Court proceedings via video link facility underscores the Sindh High Court's dedication to harnessing innovation for the betterment of legal proceedings. It sets a precedent for other jurisdictions to follow suit, paving the way for a more agile, resilient, and inclusive justice system.

