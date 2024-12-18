First cut-flower shop opened in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has established first-ever cut-flower shop outside Jinnah Garden here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has established first-ever cut-flower shop outside Jinnah Garden here on Wednesday.

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed inaugurated the shop and admired the vibrant array of colorful bouquets on the display.

Commending the PHA’s efforts, the Commissioner suggested establishment of similar flower shops in major parks and prominent public places in the city. She said that citizens could purchase beautifully arranged bouquets from Jinnah Garden Flower Shop at the prices lower than the general market. She also stressed the need to expand this initiative by introducing wide range varieties of the bouquets to attract maximum number of citizens.

She said that establishment of cut-flower shop would contribute to the promotion of horticulture and generate additional revenue for the city. “Our goal is to transform Faisalabad into a city of vibrant flowers”, she said, adding that the city’s parks were being prioritized as true recreational spaces for the residents.

She also directed the PHA to further enhance its performance to achieve this vision.

PHA Director General Dilawar Khan and others were also present on the occasion.