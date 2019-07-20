First Darul Ehsaas of Southern Punjab inaugurated

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :The first Darul Ehsaas of Southern Punjab was opened here Saturday which was inaugurated by Managing Director (MD) Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Aon Abbas Buppi along with Minister of State Dr Shabbir Ali Qureshi, MPA Sheikh Farrah Zubaira and Parliamentary Secretary Ashraf Khan Rind.

Children of age 4 to 6 years would get admission in the center where all facilities would be provided to them.

Addressing the ceremony, MD PBM told that twenty five more branches of Darul Ehsaas would be opened across the country. He said that earlier, a big part of PBM funds were being spent in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Gujranwala but now the PBM Regional Office was shifted from Lahore to Multan to benefit the people of neglected districts of Southern Punjab.

He also told that fund of Rs 1.2 billion was released to over nine thousands cancer patients during one year.

Aon Abbas Buppi said that PBM is providing special wheelchairs for disable persons, educational scholarships, medical assistance and dowry in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Later in his address, State Minister Dr Shabir Ali Qureshi thanked the MD PBM for opening the first branch of Darul Ehsaas in Southern Punjab at Kot Addu.

