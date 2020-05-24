First day of Eid-ul-Fitr observed with religious zeal, simplicity

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country, first day of Eid-ul-Fitr was observed with religious zeal and simplicity due to loss of precious lives in PIA plane crash and overall context of Coronavirus issue.

This year Eid is being celebrated across the country on same day, which will boost national unity and harmony in the testing times.

Eid congregations were held at open places, Mosques and Eidgahs in the city following SOPs of social distancing and other precautionary measures.

The Ulema in their sermons highlighted the significance and philosophy of Eid ul Fitr.

Special prayers have been offered for the progress and prosperity of the country and welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

The Ulema also offered special prayers for early get rid off from COVID-19 pandemic, plane crash incident victims, to safe from locust attacks, and for Kashmiris.

This year Eid was different from past years due to Covid-19 and people seemed avoiding hugging, shaking hands to exchange Eid greetings after corona virus issue.

The children wear colourful dresses.

The citizens stayed at homes and didn't go to public places due to Covid-19 pandemic but people thronged to food points to buy delicious foods.

In Multan, Eid-ul-Fitr congregations were held at 890 places, of which 117 were declared sensitive, 652 of B category and 121 were included in C category.

Over 1900 police officials and personnel including four SPs, nine DSPs, 25 Inspectors, 82 sub-inspectors, 155 ASIs, 127 head constables, 1500 constables and 40 lady constables performed duties.

The big Eid congregation was held at Shahi Eid Gah Khanewal road.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi offered Eid prayer at Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya shrine, Javed Hashmi and ex Federal minister Hamid Saeed Kazmi offered at Shahi Eid Gah.

APP /sak1600 hrs