First-day of lockdown in city; routine activities remained suspended

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :All the markets, business activities remained suspended with low or no public transport on the roads on Monday being the first day of the Sindh Governments' announced lockdown for 15-days amid outbreak of Corona virus.

Heavy contingent of Sindh Police and Pakistan Rangers Sindh were seen patrolling the streets while obstacles were also set up at various places. People are only being allowed out of the house in case of urgency.

It merits to be mentioned here that the tally of the COVID-19 affected patients till filing of this report stand at 352.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah the other day had announced province-wide lockdown to prevent the spread of corona virus.

The provincial minister of transport has also banned movement of public transport across the province. In a statement, Sindh Transport Minister Awais Shah, said that public transport commuting within the city would also remain suspended while online-cab services would also remain suspended.

All the grocery stores, medical stores, vegetables shops and petrol pumps are exempt from the ban.